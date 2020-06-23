Walk to End Alzheimer's still scheduled for September

KULR (Billings)- September 27th will be the day the Alzheimer's Association can mark another walk in the books.

However, there's still a lot of money to raised by then.

This afternoon, KULR-8 spoke with Lisa Day, the Development Lead for the Alzheimer's Association. She says they have some anonymous benefactors who have come up with an offer to match $65,000 in donations.

This runs throughout the month of June.

If you are a registered participant of The Walk to End Alzheimer's and make a donation by the end of the month, it will get matched, dollar for dollar, until they reach that $65000 mark.

"They know how hard it is to live with Alzheimer's and how hard it is for the families caring for individuals with Alzheimer's. They're very passionate about this cause as are we so its really a gift," says Lisa Day.