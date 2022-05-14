BILLINGS- Walk MS returned to Billings on Saturday morning as passionate people came together for the powerful purpose of ending Multiple Sclerosis forever.

The event took place at the St. John's Pavilion, as everyone had the chance to come together for Walk MS after two years off due to the pandemic. Walkers chose between walking a one mile or three mile course near St. John's.

Walk MS Billings set a goal to raise $35,000 dollars and they did just that, currently sitting at just below $36,000 raised.

One fundraiser recognized at Walk MS was Jackie Peterson, a Missoula native who drove to Billings for the event. Peterson, who lives with MS, said before her diagnosis, she didn't know anything about the disease. She said events like Walk MS help raise awareness, and help people.

"Just raising the awareness and letting people know what it is. There's so many out there diagnosed with MS and they just don't know what to do, what it is, what the next step is, it's scary. So being able to raise some awareness and tell people more about MS can make it a little less scary," Peterson said.

This is Peterson's first Walk MS event she's been a part of in person. She said it was amazing to see everyone coming together for a united cause.

"It's amazing to see how many people are out here, all the great teams, the fundraising they've done and the things they do. It's just amazing, it's heartwarming it just melts your heart," Peterson said.

You can see all the top fundraising individuals and teams, the total amount of money raised and other information about Walk MS here.