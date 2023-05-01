Billings, MT- The Western Ranch Spectacular kicked off for its fifth year on Sunday morning.

Hosted by Western Ranch Suppl, the Spectacular hopes to give kids an opportunity to show their lambs, goats, pigs, and steers to be judged by experts.

But Shayne Vandivort, a main organizer for the Spectacular, explains that the event dives deeper than the showcase.

Vandivort says " the things that this project really teaches young kids is the work that goes into it at home. I mean these kids haven't just been working with these animals today. They've been doing this for two or three weeks now to get them prepared to come to this show and be ready to go."

He goes on to say that "it gets kids out of bed. It gives them responsibility to feed and do their chores. These are the types of kids that western ranch supply are looking to hire cuz they're good hard-working kids and they put in a lot of time and effort to their projects."

The Western Ranch Spectacular is described as a jackpot show in two different ways: it varies for competitors' age ranges from 8-18 and because Vandivort explains they are jackpotting entry money back to the winners.

And this is just the start of show season.

There will be shows all summer long both in Yellowstone County and across Montana but the livestock sales and competitions at the Montana Fair are what Vandivort says they have been preparing for and are looking forward to in August.