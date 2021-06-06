VP Kamala Harris takes first foreign trip to Guatemala to stem flow of migrants

Vice president Kamala Harris's first foreign trip as VP got off to a bumpy start.

This video shows her boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews Sunday and departing for Guatemala.

But less than a half-hour after takeoff, the plane returned to the base due to what was described as a "technical issue" that involved "no major safety concerns."

The plane landed safely, and she was expected to take another plane later that afternoon.

Her three-day trip includes visits to Guatemala and Mexico.

The goal is to slow down the spike in migration at the US Southern Border.