Voting opens for War of the Walls mural competition in Billings and Laurel

BILLINGS, Mont. - Voting for the annual War of the Walls mural competition in Billings and Laurel is now open.

A students from each Billings and Laurel high schools is selected to paint a mural on a MasterLube store every year.

The public votes for their favorite, and the winner wins a travelling trophey and bragging rights, a release from MaterLube said.

Voting closes Wednesday, May at noon and the winner is announced Friday, May 12.

The event is happening at the same time as the annual Grad Day fundraising event for the high schools’ all-night, drug and alcohol-free graduation celebrations.

Each school will hold the fundraising event at a different MasterLube location Saturday, May 13 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: