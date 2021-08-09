Last week, Yellowstone County decided to allow dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana in the county, without putting a question on the ballot in November.

But if you live in the city limits of Billings, you'll have a choice on the matter in November.

It'll be up to voters to decide if dispensaries will sell recreational cannabis in billings city limits.

City council members passed a resolution on this Monday night.

Regardless of the result, medical marijuana sales at dispensaries will go on, with no changes.

But now that this question is headed for the November ballot, it will carry a lot of weight.

If voters ban recreational cannabis in city limits, it would be a permanent decision, according to documents from the city.

"You know how many people have died from a cannabis overdose? In the millennia of history, zero. I think it's crazy we are trying to outlaw a plant," a Billings resident said.

"Think about your law enforcement officers, and think about your kids that can get it from other people if it goes recreational. There's going to be people trying to sell it on the streets as well," another Billings resident said.

One of the council members pointed out, the use of recreational marijuana in city limits would not be outlawed, as long as people follow state laws.

The city is specifically asking if the public wants it sold at dispensaries locally.