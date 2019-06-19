BILLINGS, MT – Healthy By Design invites South Side residents and organizations to help paint a community mural designed by local artist Rachel Larson Long. Using a creative place-making process, with input from residents, the mural celebrates the vibrant history of the South Side. A central sunburst represents the neighborhood’s Bright Side of the Tracks theme. The mural depicts neighborhood events, cultures and places.

Volunteers will paint the mural on the southern wall of the South Park pool house using a paint by numbers approach so no special artistic skills are required. All painting supplies are provided, along with snacks and Bright Side of the Tracks stickers. You do not need to live on the South Side to participate.

The South Park community mural is part of a larger healthy neighborhood project led by the Healthy By Design coalition and funded by the Kresge Foundation’s FreshLo initiative, which stands for Fresh, Local and Equitable. The initiative seeks to strengthen low-income neighborhoods by integrating art, community and local food resources to promote neighborhood revitalization.

Healthy By Design is a local coalition, founded in 2010 by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare to make the healthy choice the easy choice in Yellowstone County.

WHO: Healthy By Design, a community coalition’s Healthy Neighborhood Project

WHAT: The South Side community is invited to help paint a community mural celebrating the South Side led by artist Rachel Larson Long.

WHEN: Volunteers may show up at any time on June 20th from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Southern wall of the South Park pool house at South Park.