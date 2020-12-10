Volunteers across Yellowstone County have sewn 1300 Christmas stockings and filled them with candy to donate to local organizations.

The project started back in the spring. At least 100 people have participated in it, including the sewing class at Laurel High School. Students in that class sewed 50 of the stockings.

Volunteer Kamryn Garsjo said, "I think it's really important to help out as much as you can around the holidays, just cause that's a time where you get a lot. And, I feel like I'm very fortunate and so, I like to be able to give back to people who aren't as fortunate."

Another teen volunteer, Zane Fleury said, "I think it's important the youth gets out and knows that a lot of people don't have it as easy as others."

The stockings will be delivered this week to the following local organizations: Tumbleweed, Salvation Army, Montana Rescue Mission, Family Promise, and Family Service.

The project was organized through JustServe.org, a church-sponsored, community volunteer website.