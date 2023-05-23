BILLINGS, Mont. - With summer break around the corner, volunteers are putting together meal kits for Billings students in need of food assistance.

Food Insecurity Program Coordinator with Billings Public Schools and Education Foundation Nikki Dolan said they are preparing 350 meal kits to help students have enough food for the space between when school gets out (June 2) and when the free Summer Lunch Program starts (June 12).

"When I first started, it was difficult," Dolan said. "There were a lot of tears. I had no idea that this, in our community, the need was out there so much."

"I think people are surprised when they see how great the need is in our community, what the numbers are," Volunteer Kim Lindseth said. "And then, that just causes them to want to volunteer or donate. Or do what they can."

Volunteers packed the meal kits with things like chicken noodle soup, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly, applesauce and graham crackers. Dolan said all the food for the meal kits came from donations- from businesses and people in the community, including a West High School student.

NonStop Local asked Dolan what need she's seeing:

"It's going up. Even we first started; the numbers just keep going up. It's phenomenal. And I think it's because of the price of fuel, groceries, rent. And it's people that are working. And I'm just really surprised. I didn't know there was such a need. But then, it makes sense. It's a hard time for a lot of people."

The Summer Lunch Program offers a free lunch for kids 18 years old and younger. The program is June 12- August 4, Monday through Friday, 12-1 p.m. (no service July 3-5). It will be offered at the following locations: