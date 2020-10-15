BILLINGS- St. John's United, an assisted living and retirement community, needs continued help from volunteers to sew isolation gowns for the nursing staff.

The request for volunteers first came at the beginning of August when St. John's United was facing the national shortage of personal protective equipment along with other healthcare facilities.

Director of Community Events Margie Prokop said volunteers have sewn over 300 gowns since then. Prokop said they are so grateful for all of the help and more help is needed.

"At first, our goal was 200, and then it increased to 300," she said, "I just spoke with our purchasing coordinator and director of nursing and they said, 'Don't even think about stopping' because now we're having to supply gowns with our assisted living communities, which is at the Vista here on campus, all of our cottages out in our community, and Red Lodge, and Willows and our Laurel community, The Crossing… so, yeah, we're not stopping."

If you are interested in helping out, you can pick up a packet with all of the supplies you will need at the St. John's United campus off of Rimrock Road and Shiloh Road. Sewing packets are available at the security checkpoint. They are available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.. Then, when you are finished sewing the gown, you can return it to the same place. Contact information for St. John's United can be found here.