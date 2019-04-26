Volunteers needed to clean up this Saturday in Billings

Every spring, 1.5 million people gather together in 20,000 communities to clean up trash as part of the Great American Cleanup. Volunteers are needed to show up and clean up this Saturday in Billings and neighboring communities.

Cleanup in Billings starts this Saturday, April 27, at 8:30am at the Billings Community Center, 360 North 23 Street. Free cleanup supplies will be provided. You can register by calling (406) 248-6617 or emailing brightnbeautifulbillings@gmail.com. Or, you can simply show up on Saturday morning! Lunch will be provided after the cleanup.

Cleanup in Shepherd is also this Saturday, April 27, at the Shepherd Community Center starting at 8am. There will be a free community chili lunch after the cleanup. Call (406) 947-5750 for more information.

Cleanup in Huntley is this Saturday, April 27, at Barkemeyer Park at 9am. Cleanup will be followed by a free community cook-out and music celebration. Call (406) 698-7685 for more information.

Cleanup in Laurel is next Saturday, May 4, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd St. It will be all day from 8am to 5pm. There is also a free lunch. Call (406) 628-8037 for more information.

Cleanup in Worden will also be next Saturday, May 4, at 8am. Volunteers will meet downtown at 8am. There will be a free lunch. Call (406) 647-5575 to volunteer.