Every spring, 1.5 million people gather together in 20,000 communities to clean up trash as part of the Great American Cleanup. Volunteers are needed to show up and clean up this Saturday in Billings and neighboring communities.

Cleanup in Billings starts this Saturday, April 27, at 8:30am at the Billings Community Center, 360 North 23 Street. Free cleanup supplies will be provided. You can register by calling (406) 248-6617 or emailing brightnbeautifulbillings@gmail.com. Or, you can simply show up on Saturday morning! Lunch will be provided after the cleanup.

Cleanup in Shepherd is also this Saturday, April 27, at the Shepherd Community Center starting at 8am. There will be a free community chili lunch after the cleanup. Call (406) 947-5750 for more information.

Cleanup in Huntley is this Saturday, April 27, at Barkemeyer Park at 9am. Cleanup will be followed by a free community cook-out and music celebration. Call (406) 698-7685 for more information.

Cleanup in Laurel is next Saturday, May 4, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd St. It will be all day from 8am to 5pm. There is also a free lunch. Call (406) 628-8037 for more information.

Cleanup in Worden will also be next Saturday, May 4, at 8am. Volunteers will meet downtown at 8am. There will be a free lunch. Call (406) 647-5575 to volunteer.

Joanie Tooley, Executive Director of Bright n' Beautiful, said, "When I moved to Billings, 22 years ago, I was so struck by the beauty of this incredible piece of Montana that we get to live in. We get to live here! And, it's not so much a matter of, you know, feeling terribly distraught about litter that happens like this. My desire is to uncover the beauty, not to let it be marred."

At the end of the cleanup event in Billings, all of the trash will be weighed, so volunteers can see the impact of their efforts. Last year, just under two tons of trash were collected in Billings alone.