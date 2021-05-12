Volunteers needed for Billings Arbor Day Event

BILLINGS, Mont. - Volunteers are needed on Wednesday, May 12, for a Billings Arbor Day event at North Park.

The event will go from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. Volunteers will be planting trees and doing other projects to beautify the park.

Billings Parks and Recreation said volunteers will get a free T-shirt and lunch

There will be two Arbor Day events this year in Billings due to COVID 19 and SD2 travel restrictions. The second event will be September 23. At that event, there will be educational events for SD2 4th graders, an official Arbor Day ceremony and planting of the Arbor Day Tree.

Billings Parks and Recreation said there are over 10,000 trees in the city parks. They said trees increase property values, provide shade and help manage storm water. They can also help regulate the temperature in urban areas.