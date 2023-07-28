BILLINGS, Mont. - The Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County has expanded their services over the last 20 years.

"I started 27 years ago, and we went from needing 12 routes for 'Meals on Wheels' to 20 routes," said Sue Bailey, the Resource Center Program Manager for ARA.

Bailey is retiring on Monday, and said throughout her time at the organization, the services for "Meals on Wheels."

"We've extended to Laurel, Worden, and Shepherd. Those weren't around when I started."

"I've done it for 4 years, and it's always made me feel good," said Nancy Sinclair, a Billings woman associated with ARA.

The organization is asking for volunteers to donate two hours of their time to help benefit a senior citizen.

Information on how to register can be found at Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County.