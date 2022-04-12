UPDATE: 10:21 A.M.

The missing elderly man, Roger Clifton Kephart, was located deceased, according to the Billings Police Department.

A group of search volunteers found Kephart near the 500 block of Shiloh Road, BPD said in a Twitter post.

BPD said nothing at this time appears to be suspicious.

BPD is investigating the incident.

UPDATE: APRIL 13 AT 9:46 A.M.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Roger Clifton Kephart has been cancelled Wednesday after he was located, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

UPDATE AT 3:28 PM:

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has now been issued for Roger Kephart.

The alert says Kephart suffers from dementia and is not dressed for the weather.

The Billings Police Department says Kephart was captured on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell around 8:13 pm, ringing the doorbell and then walking south towards the field behind the residences.

He is described as being six feet, two inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Billings police have searched the area with a K9 as well as an infrared drone, along with a search of the area on foot by Officers and concerned citizens, but at this time Kephart has not been located.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or dial 911.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS - Billings Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man who wandered away from his home last night.

88-year-old Roger Kephart was last seen near his home on Heritage Drive around 8:30 last night. He was wearing long john pants and a button up dark orange flannel.

Kephart has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his home. Law enforcement and and Fire resources are actively searching the area and are using drones to assist in their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 406-657-8200.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.