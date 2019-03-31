Volunteers clean up Two Moon Park

Spring is officially here and some locals are cleaning up Billings' parks so the rest of us can enjoy them this summer.

April Arkell organized a Sunday Clean Up at Two Moon Park. She said she was driving around town and noticed how much trash was left on the ground in Billings.

Arkell created Clean Up Billings, an organization to help bring the community together, to clean the Magic City. On Sunday from 10 to 2 PM, fifteen volunteers picked up the trash left behind at Two Moon Park.

Bright N Beautiful, a non-profit dedicated to litter prevention donated safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags to the clean up volunteers.

Arkell said, "They just need more help I think our community needs to come together and get educated not to just throw garbage on the ground to throw it away I mean half the time there's a garbage can and just tons of stuff around it."

She hopes to get more volunteers for future clean-up events, including a clean up of Pioneer Park and Riverfront Park. You can find more information for future events on the Clean Up Billings Facebook page.