Volunteers clean up the community in the "Great American Clean Up"

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers got together at the Billings Community Center to clean up the beautiful place we call home.

The Great American Clean Up is a national event that for 21 years, has been working with one mission in mind: to keep America beautiful.

An estimated 700 volunteers across Yellowstone County put on their yellow and orange vests, grabbed those trash pickers, and cleaned up their community in Huntley, Shepherd, and Billings.

Joanie Tooley, Executive Director with Bright and Beautiful, a local chapter of Keep America Beautiful, said we we are lucky to live in one of the most beautiful communities in the country, so it's important we keep it clean.

"We get to live here you know. With our stunning Rimrocks and the beautiful natural surroundings that we have here in the Billings area. So, I think it's really important to keep it really clean and beautiful so people aren't looking at debris, they're looking at our stunning gorgeous Rimrocks, and our parks, and landmarks," Tooley said.

Laurel and Worden will participate in the Great American Clean Up next Saturday on May 4th.

If you would like to volunteer in Laurel, you can meet at the Our Savior's Lutheren Church at 8 AM on West Third Street. For more information you can call 628-8037.

If you would like to volunteer in Worden, volunteers will meet downtown at 8 AM. For more information call 647-5575.

Free lunch will be provided at both locations.