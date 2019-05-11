Volunteers clean graffiti off rims

The rims are one of the most stunning, natural features Billings has to offer. We spoke with the volunteers who are cleaning the mess others leave behind.

"We use this area a lot, I bring my children out here just for little hikes, we do quite a bit of running out here me and these guys, climbing," said Mitchell Martishius.

One walk around Zimmerman Park, and you'll see graffiti on rocks all along trails.

For the last three years, Mitchel Martishius and his friends, have taken a day to clean off the graffiti covering the rims near Zimmerman Park.

"People take it for granted and they abuse it, it's really sad and I like to give back to the community since I do use this area so much and I feel like its just something good to do," said Martishius.

And it is no easy task. The group used sanders, brushes, and cleaning solutions starting at 8 AM on Saturday to get rid of as much graffiti as possible.

Martishius hopes cleaning the rims will discourage others from bringing more, new graffiti to the area.

"It's just kind of sad how people treat the rims and a lot of places people don't have an area like this to lose that's so close to town. It's five minutes away from my house," Martishius said.

Now, he is encouraging more people from the community to take the time to clean natural areas like the rims, because Martishius believes we are lucky to have these stunning features, so close to home.

"It's an awesome geographical feature, you know it's right here by town. You know there's not many other places like this so close to big cities, we're really lucky to have this area and I think people need to not take it for granted so much," said Martishius.