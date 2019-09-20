A 4-year-old girl in Arlington, Virginia, got a major surprise when she came home from the hospital where she'd been undergoing treatment for cancer.

A backyard surprise was awaiting little Nora Sause.

She's waging a battle with a brain tumor, a seriosu complication in a young life.

Roc Soild Foundation, with the help of a more than dozen local State Farm Insurance employees, are helping Nora's healing

Nora's not much for words but her parents know how she feels, and she's excited.

A happy place for a child in challenge just got a little happier.