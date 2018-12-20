Volunteers box up Christmas meals for families

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County is helping families in the Billings area this holiday season by not giving them toys and clothes, but instead, giving them a Christmas meal. 100 boxes are filled up to feed 100 families on Christmas Day. Nikita Olson, the assistant manager at Rib and Chop House said people sometimes forget families still need food to eat on Christmas, not just Thanksgiving. She said, "We do this every year because we find that a lot of people donate toys at Christmas, and donate food at Thanksgiving, so there's not as much food being donated around Christmas time."

President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, Brian Dennis added, "They still have to eat, and for a lot of them, it's a tough time of year financially for a lot of people, so to be able to provide that extra support and service for these families, that's a great deal."

2018 marks the 9th year the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County has filled up boxes for families during the Christmas season. This year, they teamed up with Rio Sabinas and the Rib and Chop House. "It's pretty special to be able to make sure those families have an opportunity to stay home, have a meal, help those out that need a bit extra, it's a big deal," said Dennis.

About 15 employees from the Rib and Chop House volunteered their time to box up the meals for the 100 families. Olson explained, "We helped them be able to schedule around so they could all have the morning off because they were really excited to be here today and help out for a great cause."

The boxes will be delivered the days leading up to Christmas.