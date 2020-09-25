BILLINGS, Mont. - Drug addiction and mental health are issues communities across the country deal with, and Billings is no different. We met the volunteers working to try to make a difference through prevention.

Meeting at United Way, volunteers spent hours putting educational resources into bags to help the Substance Abuse Connect Coalition prevent drug addiction and mental health problems in the county.

"Substance abuse is definitely a problem that is affecting our whole county. That's why Substance Abuse Coalition was formed," said Yellowstone County Prevention Specialist Amy Trad.

Nine thousand back-to-school kits were filled with coloring books, gator masks, and most importantly, information on the dangers of illegal drug use, which will be handed out to elementary students across Billings.

"How can you help them socially and emotionally develop? How can they take healthy risks? How can you prevent under age drinking? We also have some great information and tools for the parents to use as well," Trad said.

"I hope they read them. I really do hope they utilize some of these resources that we have available," said volunteer David Duplessis.

Trad says the key to combating mental health is by getting ahead of it.

"The earlier we can interact with them, establish these good behaviors, positive thinking, things like that, we can prevent future problems in the city."

The Substance Abuse Connect Coalition is always looking for helping hands, you can click on the link below if you're interested in reaching out to the organization. https://www.unitedwayyellowstone.org/substance-abuse-connect#:~:text.