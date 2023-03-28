BILLINGS, Mt: An Eagle Mount volunteer said that her lifelong disability proved to be her strength to better serve other members of her community.

Lauryn DeLuca said that she has lived with cerebral palsy her entire life, a condition that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cerebral palsy is caused by damage that occurs to the developing brain, most often before birth.

Signs and symptoms can appear from infancy to pre-school years.

“Cerebral palsy impacts people differently but for me, it limits my mobility on the left side of my body and that impacts how I walk and how I use my daily life activities,” explained DeLuca.

Despite her disability, when Lauryn decided to work with Eagle Mount Billings, she was surprised to meet a coach who adapted to her condition.

“It was the first time in my life that I finally had a coach that says I know your limitations and I am not going to ask you to do things I know you aren't able to do,” emphasized DeLuca.

Jared Alvarez, a teacher and a coach at Skyview High School, who has also been working with Eagle Mount for last four years said that his experience with Lauryn taught him the value of communication while interacting with other young adults with disabilities.

“When I talked to Lauryn, she really gave me the kind of idea on what she is looking for out of the lesson and after teaching Lauryn to ski, we really talked about that open and honest communication with what your athletes can and cannot do, it will just make it for a more productive lesson,” added Alvarez.