Volunteer firefighters attack fires in federal parks in the Amazon

Volunteer firefighters attacked fires at a federal park that's home to several indigenous people in the Amazon.

The park is a massive area between two Brazilian states in the central part of the country.

There is a record number of fires this year in the Amazon Rainforest, with an 83% increase in the number of fires over the same time from last year.

A Reuters investigation found that Brazil's president weakened the federal agency charged with protecting the rainforest and sidelined an elite force of environmental enforcement agents.

And Thursday, the US parent company of Timberland, Vans and North Face, said it would no longer buy Brazilian leather.

The announcement raised questions over how global corporations are possibly contributing to the destruction of the world's largest rainforest.

The holding company, VF Corp, said it would resume buying Brazilian leather when it has the confidence that materials it uses in its product do not contribute to environmental harm.

Environmentalists say that many fires were set by real estate speculators and ranchers to clear land for agricultural use.

According to the Center for Brazilian Tanning Industry, the leading leather trade group in Brazil, the country exported 1.44 billion dollars of Bovine Leather in 2018.

Its largest export markets were the United States, China, and Italy, which together consumed about 60% of Brazilian Leather exports in 2018.