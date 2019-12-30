KULR (Billings)- Are you a blood donor?

If you're someone who's thinking about donating, you might want to pull the trigger. You could just save someone's life.

"There is no substitute for human blood, so that's it. If we don't have it, it's not here," says Vitalant Donor Recruitment Manager, Erin Baker.

According to representatives, one donor, just one, made it out to a blood drive held at the Billings Public Library on Saturday. A blood shortage, hitting blood donation facilities country-wide, like Vitalant in Billings.

Yes, the holidays are to blame to some extent. As Baker tells KULR-8, they normally see a lack of donors around this time, as well as the summer months. However, that does not eliminate the year round need for those in need of blood transfusions.

"If every eligible donor donated 3 times a year.. we could avoid shortages," says Baker.

Blood donations go further than helping out those who have suffered a serious accident and are in immediate need.

"30 percent of the blood we collect goes to cancer patients, so that's people who are undergoing chemotherapy who need blood to be able to get their chemotherapy," says Baker.

Another statistic from Baker, 1 of 81 women who have been pregnant will need blood during their pregnancy or right after it.

Every donation made is a potential life saved. The, what Baker calls.. "blood on the shelf" is the blood making sure people will return to their families following a transfusion.

"I hear a lot, 'well if I knew someone who needed it'.. if you knew someone who needed it, it would be too late," says Baker.

If you would like to make a donation or see the hours of the facility, click here.