Vitalant prepares for Billings Biggest Blood Drive

BILLINGS - If you've never given blood, or maybe you have and you are ignoring those reminder calls from Vitalant, right now is the time to make an appointment to save a life.

Vitalant is gearing up for their biggest blood drive of the year which always takes place during the summer when blood donations drop.

The pandemic caused donations to come in at an even slower pace than normal, according to Vitalant, putting the status for blood donations at an urgent need.

All eligible residents are strongly encouraged to donate, but especially those donors who are type O negative or O positive, as those are the most needed and used blood types.

The non-profit knows it can be intimidating to donate for the first time, but they assure first timers they have nothing to worry about.

"It really is built up in your mind to be more than you think it is. It really is not a bad experience at all. You're sitting around for most of the time, takes about an hour, beginning to end to donate blood. You're sitting, around we're taking care of you, giving you snacks and something to drink the whole time, and the most important thing is you will truly save someone's life every single time you donate blood," Tori Robbins, Vitalant's communications manager, said.

Billings Biggest Blood Drive begins next week, running from July 26-30.

Donors will be automatically be entered into a drawing to win a variety of prizes.

Vitalant encourages residents to schedule appointments ahead of time by visiting vitalant.org or calling (877) 258-4825.