Vitalant partners with Habitat for Humanity

BILLINGS, Mont. -- In the short amount of time it takes to give blood, people can also help raise money to support stable and affordable housing at the same time. The blood donation center is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to boost awareness.

Erin Baker, Donor Recruitment Manager for Vitalant, says blood on the shelves lasts only 42 days before expiring, so the need for a constant flow of donations is vital.

"It's the blood on the shelves that save lives, so if we don't have a healthy ample blood supply then people don't have blood when they need it."

The partnership between Habitat and Vitalant will last until this Saturday, December 21st.