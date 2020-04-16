Vitalant Hosts Blood Drive at MSUB

KULR (Billings)- Vitalant hosted a blood drive Thursday afternoon at MSUB while they continue to stockpile donations as the summer months approach.

Good news to report, Vitalant says they are not in a shortage any longer. The commuity showed up when donors needed them the most. Donor Recruitment Manager Erin Baker, says when the COVID-19 pandemic began there was a shortage of blood donors because of panic and people not wanting to leave their homes.

Baker says, since then, the surgeon general has released a statement saying blood donations are safe.

Although they are no longer in a shortage, Baker says donating is still crucial to keep enough blood for people like cancer patients and surgeries, when they pick up again.

"We had a huge outpouring of community support especially in Billings. It was amazing, so we're not in a shortage right now right now. We're just looking to maintain a steady consistent supply throughout the summer so we don't return to that shortage area," says Baker.