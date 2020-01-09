Vitalant holds 'Blue Blood Drive' in recognition of National Police Week

Vitalant Blood Center's throughout Montana are hosting a National Blue Blood Drive during National Police week. The blood drive is to show support for law enforcement officers across the state.

Vitalant employees say they are currently experiencing a shortage of donations which they say is common during this time of the year.

Though the Blue Blood Drive is created to recognize law enforcement, all donations help with the bigger picture.

Justin Douglas, a Senior Special Agent with BNSF Railway Police was one of the officers who donated and is hoping others join the cause.

Douglas says "well I think not only law enforcement officers today but just any day you can come out and give blood. Today is a great day to recognize law enforcement and also to donate, there's always a need for blood across the country everyday."

The blood drive was helped put together by Montana Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S.

C.O.P.S. president Joyce Kramer attended the blood drive and was overwhelmed with the community support.

"It is really awesome, it warms my heart to see the community come together and thank our officers for what they do," says Kramer.

You can donate blood at the Vitalant Center off of Grand Avenue during their normal business hours.