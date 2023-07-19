BILLINGS, Mont. - The blood bank "Vitalant" in Billings is currently under an emergency blood shortage due to a lack of donors.

"We try not to qualify shortages as emergencies, but now we have to," said Tori Robbins, the communications director for Vitalant.

"This time of year involves a lot of travel, which leads to potentially more accidents and people getting hurt and needing blood."

Donors at Vitalant on Wednesday hoped more people become willing to donate.

"It got me through a serious health scare," said Grant Norris, a retired rancher who went through a stomach bleed about five years ago.

"It just makes you aware of the significance when people are around you in the middle of the night trying to get blood."

And other donors said the process of donating is easier than they thought.

"It's nothing," said Jeanne Bender, a first-time blood donor at 80-years-old.

"People should come down. They give you snacks and water, and it's a short amount of time."

More information on how a person can donate at the bank can be found at Vitalant.