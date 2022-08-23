Billings, MT- Vitalant, a nationwide blood donation center, has declared a blood emergency for their Billings location.

The center has been operating at only half of it's needed blood supply since the start of the summer.

Tori Robbins, Vitalant's Communication's Manager, believes that this scarcity is unlike anything Billings has seen before.

"so yeah, it's something that's rare and that we don't experience very often. That's why we are so transparent with the donors and the public...and when we say emergency, we truly mean emergency."

Robbins stressed the difference in the current blood emergency from previous shortages, "appointments haven't been coming in, donations haven't been coming in, and patients are still regularly using those units of blood. So the blood supply has just continued to decline."

The extreme shortage comes just two weeks before one of the busiest times for medical emergencies, Labor Day Weekend.

Blood from Vitalant is distributed to hospitals, who use it in both standard and emergency procedures. Trauma Surgeon at St. Vincent's Healthcare, Dr. Barry McKenzie, has seen the effects of these blood shortages firsthand. He emphasized the impact that being a donor can have.

"It really just takes that one person understanding that a single donation makes a huge impact," he says. "We’ve got to remember that that single unit of blood is really broken into three products so that can really help three types of patients because of that."

Vitalant is asking anyone who is eligible to donate, to make an appointment as soon as possible. You can find out more information about your eligibility, or make an appointment at Vitalant.