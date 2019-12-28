Vitalant closed blood drive early due to lack of donors

This afternoon, Vitalant held a blood drive at the Billings Public Library but due to the lack of donations they had to close the drive early.

According to Vitalant employees at the drive, only one donor came in to give blood.

Donation recruiter representative Ashton Walters believes a big reason why donations decline during this time of year is due to the holidays. During this time she says lots of people are traveling or are sick which causes a decline in donations.

However, Vitalant supplies blood for lots of local hospitals causing an increased demand for donations in the Billings area.

Walters says "we supply thirty different hospitals locally and we are the sole providers for those hospitals. So everything you donate this holiday season, throughout all of 2020 gets processed and it gets given right back to our community hospitals."

Vitalant has mobile blood drives every week or you can donate blood at any Vitalant location.