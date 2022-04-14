Press release from the Billings Chamber of Commerce:

Billings, MONT, April 14, 2022: Visit Billings is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC designation is awarded to organizations and travel destinations that have completed autism training to better understand and welcome autistic visitors, people with special sensory needs, and their families. The certification of Visit Billings is the first step in the organization's effort to help Billings achieve the designation of Certified Autism Destination (CAD). The CAD designation means that there are a variety of trained and certified options for entertainment, recreation, and lodging for visitors.

“Visit Billings and the Billings Chamber of Commerce are committed to partnering with IBCCES and Billings’ tourism partners to ensure visitors to Billings with sensory needs or autism are welcome, feel safe, and enjoy their stay. Inclusion is important to our organizations and the community,” said Alex Tyson, Visit Billings Executive Director. “We are thrilled to have Certified Autism Travel Professionals (CATP) on staff ready to accommodate future visitors and appreciate IBCCES for their leadership. However, now we hope the local business community joins us to reach the next step of a certified autism destination and ultimately, a certified autism community.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for the hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

“More visitors and their families need to feel welcomed and understood so they can create memories and feel comfortable traveling. We are thrilled to partner with Visit Billings as the team enhances its focus on accessibility and ensures that more travelers can have a fantastic experience," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.