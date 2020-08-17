Virtual Crow Fair dance contest doubles as 2020 census campaign

BILLINGS, Mont. - August 17, 2020, was supposed to be the finals for the Crow dance contest, a tradition held every year at the Crow Fair. While the dancers cannot participate in person this year, men and women ages 16 and older participated virtually, while also encouraging people to fill out the 2020 census.

Cordelia Falls Down, a member of the Crow Tribe and a graduate student in the Native American studies program at the University of Oklahoma, says bringing the dance contest online will allow those to still honor the Crow Fair, while also encouraging census participation.

In every video submission, participants are required to encourage viewers to fill out their 2020 census form. Falls Down says response rate to the census is typically very low on the Crow Reservation, compared to the rest of Montana. According to Western Native Voice, turnout for this year's census for the Crow Tribe is only around 10%.

"If we have everyone counted, this means money distributed towards grants and programs that we need such as health care, education, housing. It's very important, especially since these will affect tribal communities across the United States," says Falls Down.

With countless virtual dances, Falls Down hopes to spread the Crow Tribe's heritage and make sure everyone in her community is counted.

The first place winner of the Women's Crow Style category is Della Big Hair Stump. The first place winner of the Men's Crow Style category is Acorn Holds The Enemy.

More information about the 2020 census can be found at https://www.census.gov/.