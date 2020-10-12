BILLINGS, Mont. - Last week we covered the unveiling of the REDress Project, which hung 16 empty dresses from Billings Skypoint, raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.

On Saturday a virtual community gathering was held to discuss the serious issue.

The event opened with prayers, singing, drumming and dancing, to honor those who have been lost in the Native American Community.

Speakers from a variety of backgrounds shared their personal stories and perspectives on the issue with many of them knowing a friend or family member who has gone missing.

The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force shared some stats, showing there are currently, 181 missing people in Montana, 50 of those are indigenous people and 27 of them are children.

The task force says Native Americans make up only 6 percent of the Montana population, but make up 27 percent of total missing persons.

"Those of you guys that are parents and when you're shopping, you turn around and your child is missing, and you have that gut wrenching feeling inside your heart going, oh god what just happened, as you look for them. Luckily 99.9 percent of the time they might be an aisle over looking at the toys. But that feeling, I can't imagine that feeling for those families, over and over again, because you don't know where your loved one is.", said Brian Frost, Missing Persons Specialist.

The task force shared recommendations they have for the state, including establishing a missing persons review commission. This would help examine trends and patterns of missing Indigenous persons and improve on strategies for investigations and prevention.