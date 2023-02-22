Nationwide- Rock Your Beads night originated in 2017 as a Facebook group brought together by similar interests, and quickly blossomed into much more.

The group grew and weathered the pandemic by making art, together but apart.

It includes more than fifteen native artists from various tribal affiliations across North America.

Now they plan to host a virtual art show on February the 22nd.

The show is called 'Stories from Bead Night' and showcases bead work, painters, sculptors and more for the public to look at in a virtual museum space as well as chat with the artists in real time.

But owner of Plains Soul and creator of the Rock Your Beads night-- Carrie McCleary-- says she hopes spectators realize something big from the exhibit.

She says that "people forget that we are here. I meet people who say, ' well I don't know about Indians, because we don't have them in our state.' and I'll say, ' well actually you have two reservations where you're from' or 'there is a lot of native people in your urban community.' so this is a good way for them to see that we are literally across North America, this group of artists."

Carrie went on to say that "anytime we finish a project it helps people understand, on the outside world, that we are still here as native people. And yeah, I want people to see that, that's a big point of my work is for people to see that we are still here. So, this is a big, we are still here statement."

The exhibit opens at 6:30 mountain standard time. Work can be viewed virtually at rockyourbeads.com