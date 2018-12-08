The West Point School Board in Virginia has fired a teacher following a transgender controversy at the high school this year.
The superintendent claims Peter Vlaming was insubordinate by refusing to use a transgender student's preferred identity pronoun.
This issue came to a crux during a virtual reality exercise back in October, where Vlaming says he called out quote "don't let her walk into the wall" as the transgender student walked in that direction.
Following this incident, Vlaming was placed on paid administrative leave after the West Point principal said Vlaming did not obey his directive to use the proper identity pronouns.
An investigation was launched by the superintendent who moved forward with the recommendation to fire Vlaming.