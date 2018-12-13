Virgin Galactic's supersonic plane reaches space

Billionaire Richard Branson's company Virgin Galactic is one step closer to its 14-year-old goal of sending tourists into space.
The company's supersonic plane journeyed into the upper levels of earth's atmosphere Thursday, reaching space for the first time. The "VSS Unity" hit a maximum altitude of 51.4 miles.
That's about a mile and a half past what the US government recognizes as the edge of space.
The rocket-powered plane's Thursday flight means the company could be just months away from taking its first load of tourists. Virgin Galactic hasn't said when it plans to begin commercial flights.
The company says roughly 600 people have reserved tickets costing between $200,000 and $250,000.