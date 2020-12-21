Violence up in 2020 according to Billings Police

BILLINGS- Billings Police said that violence has gone up "substantially" in 2020.

Lt. Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department shared the following numbers for this year:

Assault against police officers- up 50%

Partner family member assault- up 21%

Partner family member strangulation- up 24%

Assaults with a weapon- up 50%

Lt. Wooley also said there have been 16 homicides in the city this year.

"You know, I can't remember a time, of course I've only been doing this for 13 years Melanie, but I don't remember a year that we've had 16 homicides," said Lt. Wooley. "So, we've had a pretty violent year."

Lt. Wooley said 15 of those homicides have been cleared, but they need the public's help with one of them.

Manuel Martinez was shot and killed November 30 at 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 4th Street W. Police say a man was observed fleeing on foot immediately after Manuel was shot. The man is described at 6 feet tall and slender. He was wearing a black hoody, dark pants, white shoes, carrying a backpack, and wearing a hat. Police are asking anyone with home surveillance video around that area before, during or after this homicide to contact them. Police are also asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to please contact them.

Police also need the public's help regarding a serious hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The crash took place on December 2 at 8:56 p.m. in the 1700 block of Central. A 25-year-old man sustained serious and life-threatening injuries. Police need help finding a vehicle involved in the crash. It is described as a dark gray vehicle of unknown make and model. The vehicle has damage to the front driver side and radiator. Police followed a trail of radiator fluid from the scene of the crash to the area of Elysian Road. If you have surveillance video of the area around the time of the crash or after it, you are asked to contact the police. Also, if you know of a car fitting this description with recent repairs to the radiator, you are asked to contact the police.