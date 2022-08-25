BILLINGS, Mont. --It's been two months since the historic flood and there are still members of the ag community who are trying to get back on their feet from all of the damages.

Viking Land Farm in Clark’s Fork Valley is one of those areas still impacted.

Lead operator of the farm, Danny Dorvall says, he had to wait a whole month before he was able to get inside of the feedlot because it was still flooded.

Once inside he was able to inspect the obvious damage, some of which is a busted head-gate, a broken scale, large sediment and silt throughout the farm, and hundreds of dollars' worth of ruined hay.

“In fact, that pile there is what we recovered...some of its good...but a lot of it is molded. We've cut into some bales to see how it looks and they are getting plum rotten and moldy with all the sediment.” says Danny.

He says, with the busy harvest season closing in, it's been difficult for him to get his regular work done like feeding his cattle and tending to his crops.

“You kind of just start in the morning and you never know what the outcome of the day will be. You plan something...turns out...you might not be doing what you planned you just keep hammering away at it and hope you're seeing a difference made every day but it's just a slow process of getting it done and doing as much as you can in one day and try to be at it on the other hand too.”Dorvall says.

Dorvall adds, he can't even give an accurate cost of damages because he finds something new every day.

He says, “The more a guy keeps looking...we keep finding more stuff...that kind of the hard part of initiating the cost of everything is because you think you kind of have it figure it out until you start working on something else and then you got some cost that popped up that you have no idea – it kind of evolved out of the whole situation of the flood”

Danny adds, he has received help from the community and a church group from Texas.

He also applied and is waiting to hear back from the USDA’s Farm Services Agency for assistance.