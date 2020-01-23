Vigils are happening across Montana for 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid. Her body was found this week by law enforcement near the rest area at mile marker 474 on Interstate 90.

An autopsy was scheduled for 3 p.m. on January 22. Autopsy results haven't been released yet.

About 120 people gathered for vigil in Missoula. People talked about Selena and other missing and murdered indigenous women.

Vigil Attendee Laura Small Rodriguez said, "A lot of us indigenous people felt that even though she wasn't a direct lineage relative to us, we felt that loss. We felt that dimming of hope."

In Ft. Belknap, 65 people gathered to remember Selena and talk about watching out for one another.

A vigil is planned for Thursday, January 23 at Hardin High School at 6 p.m. Organizers say to bring your own candles.

Another vigil is planned for Sunday, January 26 in Hays.

Selena Not Afraid's funeral will be Sunday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at Hardin High School.