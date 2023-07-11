BILLINGS, MT- Due to not being able to view the night sky last month because of cloudy skies Pictograph Cave State Park, in partnership with Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association (YVAA) will be hosting another night sky viewing event on Saturday, July 15th.

The event is open to the public and will be held from 8:30 PM-11 PM in the parking area as the rest of the park will be off limits during the time of the event.

The regular $8 state park entrance fee will apply for nonresident vehicles, and there is no entrance fee for Montana residents at state parks.

YVAA club members will share their knowledge of the south-central Montana sky and provide telescopes and other viewing instruments to observe stars, planets and celestial bodies.

Pictograph Cave State Park is located just outside of Billings at 3401 Coburn Road.

For more information on Pictograph Cave State Park, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/pictograph-cave/ or call 406-254-7342.