.Scattered thunderstorms are possible over the area Thursday
afternoon, continuing into Thursday night. These storms will form in
a very moist airmass and move slowly, resulting in locally very
heavy rainfall. Given the saturated soils from recent rainfall, any
precipitation will run off quickly resulting in high potential for
flash flooding near any thunderstorms.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas,
Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon,
Crazy Mountains, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area,
Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone,
Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern
Rosebud, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Paradise
Valley, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills,
Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern
Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of
north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast
Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris flooding and damaging roads, especially
unpaved rural roads.
Flash flooding and debris flows are possible in and near area burn
scars including the American Fork, BobCat, Peterson, Robertson
Draw, Crooked Creek and Crater Ridge burn areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered slow moving thunderstorms may produce very heavy
rainfall Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
Soils are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and thus any
precipitation will run off quickly resulting in high
potential for flash flooding near any thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&