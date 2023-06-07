BILLINGS, MT- Pictograph Cave State Park will be hosting a public event that is organized by Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association (YVAA) where community members will be able to view stars, planets, and other celestial phenomena after sunset on June 17th.

Club members of the YVAA will be on hand with their sky-viewing instruments such as telescopes ready to share, educate, and discuss the dark skies above south-central Montana.

Attending this event is highly encouraged for anyone interested in the dynamic of nature and the structure of our universe that exists far away from Earth.

When: Saturday, June 17th, and start at 8:30 PM and end between 10:30-11:00 PM.

Where: Pictograph Cave State Park

3401 Coburn Rd. Billings MT 59101

The event is restricted to the parking area of the Pictograph Cave State Park, and participants are asked not to use the trails or enter the park during this nighttime event.