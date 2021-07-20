BILLINGS, Mont. - The remains of Lieutenant Krogman flew into the Billings International Airport Monday morning where he was greeted by members of the military, Mayor Bill Cole and of course his family.

Krogman’s plane was shot down during the Vietnam War making him one of 2,600 Americans unaccounted for during the war.

Now to honor him for his bravery and sacrifice Krogman's remains will travel home to Worland Wyoming where he will be buried next to his parents.

Krogman will be laid to rest at the Riverview Memorial Gardens on July 21st and the community is welcome to attend and pay their respects.