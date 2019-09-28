Newly released video shows what happened on a school bus in Longview, Washington, where the driver is accused of being drunk.

This happened earlier this month.

In the nearly two hour long video, driver Catherine Maccarone rambled on with and without students on the bus.

She talked about her relationships and her bosses.

Maccarone also said this to the high school students on board.

After finishing her high school route, she took elementary school children home.

One of the elementary students called 911 and Maccarone was charged with a DUI.

She resigned Thursday.

The school superintendent says she had no history of anything like this.

He says a new safety procedure is now in place to screen drivers before they leave on their routes.