Video shows Brazil dam collapse

The death toll from the collapse of a dam in Southeastern Brazil has risen to 121. New video has emerged showing the dam breaking.

Security cameras in the area caught the moment that the dam burst, releasing torrents of mud and mining waste.

A government regulator said sections of the sand and dried-mud structure probably dissolved into liquid causing it to fail.

Rescue officials in Southeastern Brazil confirmed the increased death toll today (Saturday).

They said another 226 people are missing.

A fire official said that some bodies may never be found under the tons of mud that swept through the rural area below the dam.

No one has been found alive since the day after the January 25th collapse.

The recovery mission is expected to take more than a month.

In the coming days, heavy equipment and sniffer dogs will be used in areas where bodies are believed to be buried.