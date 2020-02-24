  • Spencer Martin

Montana State Student Joe Thompson hit this full court shot at halftime of Saturday's Brawl of the Wild game between Montana and Montana State. In a timed event, Thompson had to make a lay-up, free throw, three-pointer, half-court shot, and then the 94-foot, full-court shot for $11,111. Thompson has been all over national media outlets today like ESPN for the now-viral video.

Tags

Recommended for you