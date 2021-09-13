UPDATE, SEPT. 14 AT 1:21 PM:

The three victims of Sunday’s crash have been identified as 22-year-old Dallas Mittlestadt from Shepherd, 24-year-old Tyler Craig from Billings and 22-year-old Kayleigh Wyland from Billings.

The cause of death for all three is blunt force injuries.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults on Sept. 12.

One woman and two men were killed in the crash, Sheriff Mike Linder reports.

The four seat Polaris RZR ATV was found in a shallow ravine in a field near the 4000 block of Highway 87 East after it failed to return when expected to a home.

Although the investigation is ongoing, preliminary observations at the scene indicate the vehicle went into the ravine and impacted the other side.

This is a developing story.