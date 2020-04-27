UPDATE 4/28/2020

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's office released the identity of the victim who died in Sunday's shooting on South 31st Street.

The victim is identified as Micah Aaron Myron, 50, of Billings. He died from a gunshot wound in the chest.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday night on the South Side of Billings has died.

Police say a 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound shortly before 10 p.m. on South 31st Street, near 1st Avenue South.

Billings police tweeted that the man who had been shot was taken to the hospital.