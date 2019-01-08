National parks and small businesses aren't the only organizations being affected by this shutdown.

Victim service programs are being impacted, some places are at the risk of closing without the proper funding

As the partial government shutdown continues many victim services programs are at risk.

City council member Penny Ronning is a co founder of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Yellowstone county.

She says the city of Billings is already underfunded when it comes to public safety.

"Public safety on a local level is paid for with tax dollars from that community and the state legislature gives governments only limited options on revenue resources so there are areas that we can fight issues like human trafficking and we need to do a better job of fighting these issues on a local level," said Ronning.

While they do have federal grants to help funding, that is currently on hold due to the shutdown.

Ronning said even though the task force is a community organization based on volunteers, members are committed to fighting for the cause with or without pay.

"Some of those people still show up. Just did a training for truckers and a DEA agent who is not getting paid both continue to come and do the training," adds Ronning.

Despite the shutdown, Ronning says a call for action is one way to help victims. she says awareness and involvement are great ways to help that could even help save a life.

"The greatest help a person can be is choose to be educated is to choose to learn that human trafficking exists right here in our community," said Ronning.

If you would like to know more information about human trafficking, the task force is hosting a community event at the billings public library on Thursday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public