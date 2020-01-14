Victim's father speaks out after plane crash near Dunn Mountain

BILLINGS, Mont. -- On Saturday, four people died in Yellowstone County following a plane crash near Dunn Mountain. On Tuesday, January 14, 2020 the father of one of the men killed speaks up in an effort to keep his son's memory alive.

Raymond Rumbold, father of Raymond Rumbold Jr., says his son would have turned 33-years-old this week. He says his son was just getting a hold of his sobriety which is what had him aboard the flight in the first place.

"He was happy and everything," says Rumbold, "He just got out of treatment. He was turning his life around. He just got back with his daughter. And right now I'm taking it hard. Very hard. I'm lost. I'm hurt."

Rumbold says his son Raymond was taking a joy ride with two of his colleagues form a local rehabilitation center. The flight departed from Billings. It was to travel into Round Up before making it's return, but that never happened.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and federal investigators confirm the plane made contact with a guy wire of a nearby radio tower. The crash left no survivors, leaving Raymond's 12-year-old daughter without a father.

"Right now, Chrissy is taking it very hard. Because she just lost her daddy," Rumbold says.

Rumbold keeps a photo of his son with him at all times, and he appreciates the continued support of family and friends.

The Rumbold's have organized a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral services. If you'd like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/raymond-linney-rumbold